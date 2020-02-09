|
JIMMIE ELLEN THOMPSON, 73, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Christine Woolard Canterbery, and one brother, Clyde Milsap.
She is survived by her children, Jamie (Dave) Harman, Tina (Mike) Cogar, and Shawn Thompson; grandchildren, Nick and Maddie Cogar; one brother, Glenn (Bobbie) Milsap; and several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020