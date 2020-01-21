|
JIMMIE L. SCOTT, 84, of Saint Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He suffered from Alzheimer's Disease and other illnesses.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Lewis Scott and Gladys Audrey Bias Scott of Red House; brothers, Dennis, Bill and Paul Scott all of Poca, Nitro and Teays Valley.
Jimmie was a hard worker, a good husband, and father. He was well known and had many friends through the years. He was employed by Walls Auto Sales in Nitro, and retired from the USPD in Cross Lanes with 25 years of service. Jimmie was a loyal and dedicated worker.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 47 years, Linda A. Scott of Saint Albans; daughter, Sharmin Kilgore of Saint Albans; grandson, Cody Allen Kilgore of Culloden; brother, Jarrell G. Scott of Saint Albans, and Danny R. Scott.
Visitation will be 6 til 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Pastor Bill Carter officiating.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020