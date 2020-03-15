|
JIMMY ALLEN FOSTER, born August 23, 1941, in Kanawha County, West Virginia, entered into the presence of the Lord on January 4, 2020.
Jim was born and raised in South Charleston, West Virginia. He moved to Florida in 1988 with his family.
He was joined In Heaven by his mother, Martha Foster; sister, Connie Boyd; and brother, Eddie Foster.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lora Ann Foster of Lakeland, Florida; daughter and son-in-law, Annie and Tom Saussy of Lakeland, Florida; and son, Jimmy Foster of Lakeland, Florida. Jim has two grandchildren that he loved with all his heart, Jacob and Brianna Scott of Lakeland, Florida. Jimmy is also survived by his brothers, Noble Foster, Melvin Foster and Earl Foster of South Charleston, West Virginia; sister, Ada Carte of Loretto, Kentucky.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Cunningham Memorial Park in St Albans, West Virginia.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020