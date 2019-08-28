Home

Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map
Jimmy Dale Miller Obituary
JIMMY DALE MILLER, 88, of South Charleston, went home Monday, August 26, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice West in South Charleston. Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019
