|
|
JIMMY FRANKLIN BRAMMER, 84, of Madison, WV, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at CAMC Hospital.
Jim was born to the late Clyde and Eva Wagner Brammer on October 5, 1935 in Arvilla, WV. He was one of seven siblings that grew up in St. Mary's, WV. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1953. Following high school, he began employment with Union Carbide Corporation and earned a degree in Chemical Engineering through the International Correspondence School.
In 1955, Jim married the late Shirley Lathey, and they had two sons, Jeff and Mark. In addition to working for Carbide, Jim owned many businesses in the Pleasants County area and served as County Commissioner for 24 years. Jim had many family members in the area, and he attended Dewey Avenue and George Street Churches of Christ in St. Mary's WV.
In 1993, Jim remarried. He and his wife, Pat Brammer, lived in Madison, WV. He was employed by the Small Business Administration for 10 years and was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Clyde Brammer Jr. and Robert Brammer; infant brother, David Lee Brammer; and brother-in-law, Joseph Hawkins.
In addition to his wife, Pat Brammer, surviving are his sons Jeff Brammer (Nancy) of Littleton, NH; and Mark Brammer (Kathy) of St. Mary's WV; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; step-children Beth Jenkins (Steve) of Palmyra, VA and Chuck (Lisa) Bradley of Severance, CO; along with four grandchildren and one great grandchild. His sisters Betty Jean Hamilton (Cecil) of St. Mary's, WV; Helen Hunt (Paul) of Trenton, GA; and Mary Ann Hamilton (Tom) of Marietta, OH also survive him.
His family would like to thank the medical staff at CAMC Hospital's Emergency Department and Surgical Intensive Care Unit and at Boone Memorial Hospital for their devoted care given to Jim.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Mary's Catholic Church of Madison, WV or Madison Baptist Food Pantry at 426 Second St., Madison, WV 25130.
A mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Madison, WV at 11 a.m. on March, 14. Handley Funeral Home, Danville is assisting the family.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020