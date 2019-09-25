|
JO ANN (SYKES) JUDY, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was 92.
She was a secretary at State Equipment for over 30 years and a member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Gladys Nunley Sykes; her husband, Kenna Judy Jr.; and her brothers, Jack and Don Sykes.
She is survived by a brother, Jerry of California; son, Stephen Judy of Charleston; three grandchildren, Amy, Chris and J.B.; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m., with Pastor Steve White officiating.
Graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Williamsburg, W.Va., with services by Pastor Denver Tiller officiating.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Judy Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019