Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Williamsburg, WV
Jo Ann (Sykes) Judy


1927 - 2019
Jo Ann (Sykes) Judy Obituary

JO ANN (SYKES) JUDY, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was 92.
She was a secretary at State Equipment for over 30 years and a member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Gladys Nunley Sykes; her husband, Kenna Judy Jr.; and her brothers, Jack and Don Sykes.
She is survived by a brother, Jerry of California; son, Stephen Judy of Charleston; three grandchildren, Amy, Chris and J.B.; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m., with Pastor Steve White officiating.
Graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Williamsburg, W.Va., with services by Pastor Denver Tiller officiating.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Judy Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019
