|
|
JO ANN (EVANS) MOORE, 66, of Lizemores, entered into rest Monday, June 10, 2019.
Born September 2, 1951, in Montgomery, she was the daughter of the late James and Donnie Evans.
She is survived by her husband, Franklin D. Moore Sr., of Lizemores; daughters, Peggy Mines of Mammoth and Angela Miller of Lizemores; son, Franklin D. Moore Jr., of Lizemores; and six grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore, with Minister Marko Pritt officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson - Smith funeral home is honored to be serving the Moore family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 12 to June 14, 2019