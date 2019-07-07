

JO ANN MORRISON, 83, of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Jo was born on June 10, 1936, in Charleston, to the late George Belcher Sr. and Helen Belcher.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. Albert O. Morrison.

Jo graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and attended Morris Harvey College.

She dedicated over 40 years of her life to service in the United Methodist Church. She was a lifetime member of The Order of the Eastern Star.

Jo was an avid reader and loved spending time with those close to her. She was not one to be crossed on the checker board.

She and Albert raised two children, Tina and David, and had a huge role in raising granddaughter Heaven Leigh.

She leaves behind a brother and both children: Tina (Dwane) Tinsley, David (Angie) Morrison; six grandchildren: Ashley (Steven) Golden, Holly Morrison, Heather (Patrick) Godbey, Heaven Leigh Hunter and fianc e Sarah Lane, Kaitlyn (Neal) Vipperman, Logan Morrison. Jo also leaves behind a host of great - grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Jo made the decision to donate her body to the Human Gift Registry at West Virginia University.

The family will have a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Elizabeth Memorial UMC, with Rev. Jim McCune officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019