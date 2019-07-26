|
JO ANN (STRINGER)
SLAYTON, 78, of St. Albans passed away July 23, 2019, at CAMC General. She was born January 23, 1941, in Crown Hill, WV, to the late Rev. Maurice and Juanita Stringer. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy and Donald Stringer; and sister, Sandra Peters.
Jo Ann worked as a claims manager at Workers Compensation for many years. Her life revolved around each of her children and extended family. She will be missed.
Jo Ann is survived by her children, Kathy Walker of South Charleston, Karen Wagner (Paul) of Hayes VA, Tammy Sullivan of St. Albans; a considered daughter Cindy Coll of St. Albans; grandchildren, Christopher Sullivan (Piper), Andrew Walker (Erica), Taven Wagner and Travis Wagner; great grandchildren, Alyssa Dorsey and Leona Hartley; niece, Lanette Pridemore of Nitro; great niece, Ashley Pridemore of Nitro; treasured puppy, Tippy Too; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Noon Friday, July 26, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with the Bishop Edwin Harper officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may visit Jo Ann's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 26 to July 28, 2019