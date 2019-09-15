|
Jesus called JO ANN PETRY to join him in Heaven after a lengthy fight with dementia and its complications on Friday, September 13, 2019.
She was born to Walter and Ruby Gladys Pritt Wilkinson on October 18, 1932.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard "Frank" Melton; infant son, Edward Lee Melton; sisters, Betty Jane Summers, Mary Lou Kelly, Peggy Sue Hammack, all of Kelly's Creek, Sissonville; step - son-in-law, Rodney Dorsey; and daughter-in-law, Lili Melton (Jerry).
After earning her GED, Jo Ann started working for Charleston General Hospital in the cafeteria and worked her way up to Unit Clark, from which she retired after many years of service. At age 50, she started a new life with her second husband, Leonard Petry of Cheylan. They were married for 37 years.
Jo Ann leaves behind husband, Leonard Petry; step-son, Gene Petry, and step-daughter, Debbie Dorsey; children, Dorothy Melton Clark (husband, Darrell), Marie Melton Underwood (husband, David), James Melton (wife, Cindy), Linda Melton Thomas (husband, Mike), Jerry Melton (wife, Esmeralda); one beloved brother, Marvin Wilkinson; several beloved grandchildren; several great - grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, along with extended family.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, September, 16, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with Pastors Jonathan Eubanks and Raymond Jordan officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in the Wilkinson family cemetery, Older Road, Martins Branch, Charleston.
The family would like to thank Clark's Christian Care, East Bank, for such wonderful care, and an extra thank you for 7 South Doctors and Staff, and anyone having a part in her compassionate care.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Petry Family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Witcher Baptist Church, in her memory, 2206 East DuPont Avenue, Belle, WV 25015.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019