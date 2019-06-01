Home

Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home
409 Sixth Ave.
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 Sixth Ave.
St. Albans., WV
View Map
Jo Anna Rhoads Obituary
JO ANNA RHOADS, 89, of St. Albans, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on May 29, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Rhoads family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 1 to June 3, 2019
