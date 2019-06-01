|
JO ANNA RHOADS, 89, of St. Albans, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on May 29, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Rhoads family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 1 to June 3, 2019
