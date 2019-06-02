

JO ANNA RHOADS, 89, of St. Albans, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on May 29, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, from a sudden illness.

She was born in Beckley to the late Luther and Clara Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Rhoads; and sisters, Carol Jane Sheltz and Lou Ella Carr.

She was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education as the head cook at Lakewood Elementary School with 20 years of service. She was also a member of the Riverlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans, and a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1947.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Charles D. (Cindy) Rhoads, Teresa (Rick) Enochs, and John (Elaine) Rhoads; grandchildren, Luther, Sharon, Charlie, Jenny, Eileen, Johnny and Justin; 18 great - grandchildren; and her loving friend and companion, Bob Comer.

Jo Anna, our mother, was such a kindhearted woman and loving mother. She always made us feel loved. The scarifies she made for us and others will never be forgotten. Family meant everything to her. She loved spending countless hours out on her deck feeding the birds, squirrels and deer, and enjoying the beauty of her flower beds. She cherished her many close friends and enjoyed spending countless hours with them. Thank you for your memories and love.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with the Rev. Chris Kilbert officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Riverlawn Presbyterian Church, In memory of Jo Anna Rhoads, 2008 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.

You may visit Jo Anna's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 2 to June 4, 2019