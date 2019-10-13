Home

Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Jo Ellen Hornbeck

Jo Ellen Hornbeck Obituary

JO ELLEN "GRANNY JO" HORNBECK, 84, of Liberty, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice Home, West, South Charleston.
She was born at South Charleston, WV, to the late Lloyd Lester and LaEunice Alice Easter Milton.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jean Denson.
Jo Ellen was a retired registered nurse from CAMC Memorial Division. She was a member of Emma Chapel United Methodist Church, Liberty. She was a graduate of St. Albans and a graduate of Charleston General School of Nursing.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Darren Carnefix of Liberty; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Ginny Hornbeck of Vale, NC; grandchildren, Cody, Erin, Logan and Austin; sisters, Barbara Milton of St. Albans and Sue Guthrie of Hurricane.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 14, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Kevin Norvell officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Jo Ellen's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the Hornbeck Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019
