Mrs. JOAN ALICE SHAMBLIN, 77, of Liberty, passed away March 30, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center.
Joan is a former employee of Rite Aid Warehouse, graduate of Poca High School and a former member of Black Betsy Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leroy Shamblin; brothers, Larry and Donnie; and sister, Connie.
She is survived by her sons, Alec (Elizabeth) and Greg (Natasha Brewer); sisters, Nancy, Evelyn (Dorrence), Bonnie (Dave) and Joyce (Jim); brothers, Albert (Brenda) and Butch (Charlotte); grandchildren, Bryant, Nathaniel, Isaiah, Brad, Bobby and Patricia; and a host of other family and many friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to St. Mary's Medical Center for the loving care they gave to Joan.
A tribute to the life of Joan will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, with Pastor John Taylor officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, W.Va., is serving the Shamblin family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 2, 2020