JOAN GREER WHITT departed this life on October 30, 2019, in Mobile, Ala., at the age of 82.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Russell Whitt; her mother, Beatrice Napier Greer; her brother, Kenneth Greer; and her brother, Russell Greer Jr.
She is survived by Larry Whitt, her loving husband of 62 years; they were married in Raven, Va., on October 11, 1957. He was the love of her life. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Rhonda Pittman and husband Jake of Mobile, Ala.; her son, Marvin and wife Geneva Whitt of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; and daughter, Teresa Whitt-Jarrell and husband Sean Jarrell of Charleston, W.Va. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, whom she loved more than anything, granddaughter Cassie Whitt of Tuscaloosa, Ala., grandson Tyler Whitt and wife Megan Whitt of Lawrenceburg, Ky., grandson Jacob Pittman of Mobile, Ala., grandson Sean Ryan Jarrell of Charleston, W.Va., and her great-granddaughter, Catherine Whitt of Lawrenceburg, Ky.
She is also survived by her two sisters, Marsha Honaker of Honaker, Va., and Barbara Biggs of Goldsboro, N.C.
She was a proud Virginian, born in Bonny Blue on October 24, 1937. She was also a proud graduate of Clinch Valley Medical Center's Nursing School, for she was a certified LPN. Joan enjoyed the best things in life. She painted, read, and spent most of her time helping others in her community and church. But, most of all, she was devoted to her family, and if if families have a heart she was this innermost part of hers. Her arms and home was always open to her loved ones, and her absence will be greatly felt by those she left behind.
There will be no funeral. On Wednesday, November 6, a short visitation will be held at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, Va., from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., followed by graveside services at 3 p.m. in Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, Va., with Pastor Paul Davis Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to by phone at 1-800-822-6344 or online at https;//www.stjude.org/donate.
To send condolences to the family please visit www. sturgillfuneralhome.com.
Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019