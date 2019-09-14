Home

Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
Joan Laura (Chandler) Parsons Obituary

JOAN LAURA (CHANDLER) PARSONS, 82, of Charleston, was taken by angels to her infant son, James Harold "Jamie" Parsons, on September 12, 2019.
Joan cherished the time spent with her many friends. she was a member of The Red Hat Society and was an avid bowler.
In addition to her son, she was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Faye Chandler; and brother, Stafford Chandler.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Sankey Parsons; children, Wendell Parsons (Rae Ann), Tonia P. Shelton, and Stephen Parsons (Maurica); grandchildren, Jason Parsons (Stephanie), Jake Shelton (Amy), Jamie Shelton, Courtney Parsons, and Michael Parsons; great-grandchildren, Jared, Lilly, Ian, and Evelyn; and a special cousin, Phyllis Adams.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 16, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019
