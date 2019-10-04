|
JOAN LEE "JOANIE" TANNER, 54, of Newton, W.Va., passed away peacefully at the Carpe Diem Stedding, Tariff, W.Va., on October 1, 2019. Joan fought a brief, but fierce battle against metastatic endometrial cancer.
Born in Kenosha, Wisc., Joanie was the daughter of the late James M. and Margaret P. (Rogers) Tanner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wesley Tanner in 2010.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Means (Steve) of Poca, W.Va., and Lori Tanner-Miller (Ron) of Charleston, W.Va. She is also survived by her best friend and loving caregiver, Juanita "Nita" Mayes of Tariff, W.Va. She stayed at Nita's beautiful farm, known as the Carpe Diem Stedding, in Tariff during her illness. Also surviving are her three furbaby kitties, Blue Boo, Miss Jane, and Sammy, as well as several feral kitties she fed.
Joanie was a 1983 graduate of Meigs High School, Pomeroy, Ohio, and attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology from the University of Charleston, Charleston, W.Va. She received her Master's Degree in Environmental Science at West Virginia College of Graduate Studies, South Charleston, W.Va. Ever hungry for knowledge and a love of learning, she went on to receive her teaching certificate in biology and earned over 100 post-graduate educational credit hours. She taught numerous college science courses at both WV State College and UC. She also taught Adult Basic Education for the RESA III program. Joanie was substitute teaching when she suffered debilitating knee and joint problems that forced her into early retirement.
Besides her gifts for learning and education, Joanie loved cooking, especially baking incredible desserts. Her peach pie was second to none. The holidays were never complete without her amazing butter pecan cookies. Family cookouts will never be the same without Joanie standing on her porch with the grill fired-up, welcoming everyone with laughter. Humor was also a great gift. Her quick wit and often self - deprecating humor would have everyone rolling with laughter. She gave of her heart and loved her family, friends, and God. She loved animals and nature, especially the beautiful hills of West Virginia.
Generosity, humor, compassion, love of learning and deep faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, made Joanie the beautiful person she was and will always be in our hearts. Joanie, we will love you forever.
A celebration of Joanie's life will be held on Saturday, October 5, at Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin, W.Va. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., with the service at 1 p.m. The Rev. Doug Minnerly will officiate. Burial will be in Hively Cemetery, Valley Fork, W.Va.
Matics Funeral Home is serving the Tanner Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 4, 2019