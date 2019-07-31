|
|
JOAN LIPFORD, 79, of Sylvester, passed away on July 28, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was a daughter of the late John and Millie Crawford, born on September 29, 1939, in Holden. She was married to Thomas Lipford, who preceded her in death in 1989.
Ms. Lipford is survived by her sister, Elva Picklesimer; her children, Audie and Kris Hudnall, Dawn and Richard Johnson and DeWayne Hudnall; her grandchildren, Christina Hudnall, Jeremy Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Brandi Painter, Robert Hudnall, Millicent Hudnall-Snider, Nicolas Hudnall, and Kelli Vance; her great-grandchildren, Kaylee Bolen, Jaxson Johnson, Chase Southern, Cordelia Snider, Gracie Johnson, and McKinley Johnson.
She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Crawford and Roberta Shamblin, and her brothers, James Crawford and Thomas Crawford.
Per Joan's request, she will be a cremated. Family and friends will gather at Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville, W.Va., from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. The family would like to request no flowers.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019