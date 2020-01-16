|
|
JOAN PHYLLIS NASBY, 87, of Hansford, went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2020, at CAMC-Memorial Division. She passed away peacefully with her beloved granddaughter by her side.
She was born October 18, 1932, in Burnwell, and was the daughter of the late Dewey and Hallie Cantley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Michael; and sister, Lillian Foreman.
She was a graduate of Montgomery High School, attended Capital City Commercial College and West Virginia Tech. She retired from the State of West Virginia and was a member of Campbell Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Cantley and his wife Sue, of Parkersburg; sister, Jan Buchanan and her husband Steve, of Monument, Colo.; brother, David Cantley and his wife Janie, of Charlotte, N.C.; cousin, Margaret Ann Atkins of Gallagher; granddaughter, Christina McArthur and her husband Jody, of Columbia, S.C.; great-grandsons, Christopher and Murray; great - granddaughter, Lacey.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with the Rev. Phillip Walton officiating. Entombment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity. Friends may visit from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020