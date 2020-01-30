|
Mrs. JOAN WINBERY CARTER passed away January. 28, 2020.
Born August 5, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Margaret Snodgrass Winbery. Born in Kanawha County, she attended Charleston High School, earning her diploma in 1957. She was married to the late Thomas Carter and was the mother of five children.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Winbery.
She is survived by her children, Terri (Allen) Valentine, with whom she resided, Carolyn (Doc) Stewart, Tommy Carter Jr., Robert Carter and Mark (Cindy) Carter; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Carter retired from the City of Charleston, working as an attendant in the parking garage. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, watching old Western movies and loved scratch offs.
The family will hold a memorial at a later time.
Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, W.Va., assisted the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 30, 2020