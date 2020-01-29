|
|
JOANN BARRETT, of Hamlin, was born September 10, 1928, and passed away January 28, 2020, at the age of 91 years, 4 months and 18 days. She was the daughter of the late James Frazier Turley and Dora (Wine) Turley and was also preceded in death by her husband, Hercile H. "Chick" Barrett.
She was a member of Hamlin United Methodist Church, Hamlin GFWC, Friends of the Art in Hamlin and served on the Republican Committee for Women for multiple years. She was a School Teacher and Guidance Counselor in Kanawha County, after retiring she continued substitute teaching in Lincoln County.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen Frazier Barrett of Hamlin and Michael Aaron Barrett of Hamlin; three grandchildren, Stephanie Rhyannon Adkins, Ian Frazier Barrett and Tiffanny Nicole Barrett; and seven great-grandchilden, Sebastian Kittle-Winters, Kimber Adkins, Kalliope Barrett, Silas Barrett, Zarya Campbell, Zayla Campbell and Makiya Campbell.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Robert Fulton officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 29, 2020