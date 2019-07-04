

JOANN C. SCHOLL, 90, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.

She was born in Clay County to the late Charles and Blanche Brown Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Peggy Campbell and Susan Dunlap.

Joann was a homemaker and a member of the St. Peter's United Methodist Church, St. Albans, where she was also a member of the Chancel Church Choir and the Bell Choir for over 50 years.

Surviving are her loving husband of 67 years, Frank Scholl; son, Steven Scholl of St. Albans, Mike Scholl (Angie) St. Albans, Jeff Scholl (Ronna) of Barboursville and Lucas Scholl of St. Albans; sister, Jackie Good of South Charleston. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Steven F., Katy and Alexis; three great - grandsons.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans, with Rev. Paul R. Mateer officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Helen Smathers Scholarship Fund, In Memory of Joann C. Scholl, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

You may visit Joann's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Scholl family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 4 to July 6, 2019