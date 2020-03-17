Home

JoAnn Garnet Hudson

JoAnn Garnet Hudson Obituary
JOANN GARNET HUDSON, 84, of Charleston went home with Jesus on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
She was born October 12, 1935 in Blakley, WV; a daughter of the late Charles and Garnet White.
In addition to her parents, JoAnn was led into heaven by her sister, Alice "Pat" O'Neil, grandson, Jonathan Scott Hudson, and her great-granddaughter, Jazmin Lee Casto.
JoAnn leaves behind a large family to cherish her memory, her husband of 68 years, Donald Hudson, four children, Ronald Lee Hudson of Charleston, Dennis Hudson (Cathy) of Kenna, Mark Hudson (Kathy) of Charleston, and Teresa Fisher (Timothy) of Ripley, eight grandchildren, Derek Hudson (Misty Peal), Laura Hudson-Carpenter (Nathan), Timothy Fisher II (Tammy Bunner), Chris Hudson, Brandi Hudson Hicks, Rachel Casto (Shane), Mark Hudson, and Beth Ann Hudson, seven great-grandchildren, Jadyn, Kynzey, Bryson, Brodey, Alexis, Kamryn, and Lincoln, several nephews, as well as her cherished rescue chocolate lab, Annie.
She lived and loved life to the fullest. She loved God, her husband, and her family. She was well-known to her family for boastfully singing "Happy Birthday" and hymns from the bible. JoAnn was a very hands-on mother, not only to her own, but to any that entered her home. In 1971, she was voted Mrs. Stonewall Jackson. She worked at Miller's Animal Clinic, where she grew her compassion for animals, rescuing several birds and dogs over the years. She had a larger than life personality, never meeting a stranger. If you were lucky enough to meet her, you never forgot her.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Lo'ay M. Al-Asadi for his special care.
Visitation is noon. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville. The funeral will immediately follow at 1 p.m. The services will conclude with a graveside service at the Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 17, 2020
