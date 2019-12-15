|
JoANN HUGHART DAVIS, 89, of Clendenin, passed away at Hubbard Hospice on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude King Byrd and Charles Byrd, as well as two husbands, Billy Joe Hughart and William Davis; brother, Donald Byrd.
JoAnn loved decorating her home for the holidays and reading. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by eight children, daughters, Linda Sperry, Susan Amos, Rose Silverstein; sons, Michael, Bruce, Vernon, David and Andy Hughart; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great - great - grandchildren; sister, Nancy Taylor; step-daughters, Jean Andrews and Sharon Todd.
Her wishes were to be cremated. A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019