Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Hughart Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Hughart Davis Obituary

JoANN HUGHART DAVIS, 89, of Clendenin, passed away at Hubbard Hospice on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude King Byrd and Charles Byrd, as well as two husbands, Billy Joe Hughart and William Davis; brother, Donald Byrd.
JoAnn loved decorating her home for the holidays and reading. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by eight children, daughters, Linda Sperry, Susan Amos, Rose Silverstein; sons, Michael, Bruce, Vernon, David and Andy Hughart; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great - great - grandchildren; sister, Nancy Taylor; step-daughters, Jean Andrews and Sharon Todd.
Her wishes were to be cremated. A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -