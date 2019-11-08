|
On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, while the earth in quietude in the presence of Andrew Durgan Jr. and James Andy Durgan and wife Linda, the Master time keeper of all eternity reach down from his heavenly abode and stopped the hands of time for our dear loved one, JOANN LEWIS, 78, of Smithers.
She was born November 26, 1940, in Carbondale, the daughter of Ruth Medley and Walter Medley; Cecil Jones was the step-father. She was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Church in Carbondale. Joann was a graduate of Montgomery High school and employed at Mountain Transit authority for 27 years.
She was preceded in death by mother: Ruth Medley; father: Walter Medley Sr.; step-father: Cecil Jones; husband, Leroy Lewis: son: Charlie Medley; and step-sons: Carl Lewis and Calvin Medley Jr.
Survivors include Calvin (Candy) Medley of St. Albans, Cathy (Andrew) William of Charleston and James Andy (Linda) Durgan of Rand, Walter "Jackie" (Niecy) Medley of Columbus, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and Andrew J. Durgan, Jr.: companion of 46 years, of Beckley.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, ,November 9, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Carbondale. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Officiating will be Reverend Walter M. Leach and Minster Charles Mullins. Burial will be at Meadow Haven Cemetery, Ingram Branch.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 8, 2019