Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
Restlawn Memorial Gardens
Victor., WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Musick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Musick


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann Musick Obituary

JOANN MUSICK, 88, of Montgomery died July 20, 2019. She was born May 31, 1931 in Gauley Bridge and was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Clarice Dooley Bess. She was also preceded in death by her husband Giles Musick and her sister Susie Boggess.
She was a member of Gauley Bridge Baptist Church.
Surviving: sons Ronnie Musick and wife Pam of Montgomery, Mark Musick and wife Robin of Charleston and Brent Musick and wife Penny of Montgomery; grandchildren Amy Hughes and husband Mark, Kris Musick and wife Mindy and Christina Musick; great-grandchildren Ross, Bryant, Garrett and Gabriel; brother Rev. Benjamin F. Bess and wife Sharon of Dunbar.
The family extends a special thanks to her wonderful caregivers Ginny Price, Lisa Doss, Tammy Pritt and Linda Hamilton.
Service will be at Noon, Tuesday, July 23 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Chester Bird officiating. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Gardens at Victor.
Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 23 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now