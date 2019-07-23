

JOANN MUSICK, 88, of Montgomery died July 20, 2019. She was born May 31, 1931 in Gauley Bridge and was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Clarice Dooley Bess. She was also preceded in death by her husband Giles Musick and her sister Susie Boggess.

She was a member of Gauley Bridge Baptist Church.

Surviving: sons Ronnie Musick and wife Pam of Montgomery, Mark Musick and wife Robin of Charleston and Brent Musick and wife Penny of Montgomery; grandchildren Amy Hughes and husband Mark, Kris Musick and wife Mindy and Christina Musick; great-grandchildren Ross, Bryant, Garrett and Gabriel; brother Rev. Benjamin F. Bess and wife Sharon of Dunbar.

The family extends a special thanks to her wonderful caregivers Ginny Price, Lisa Doss, Tammy Pritt and Linda Hamilton.

Service will be at Noon, Tuesday, July 23 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Chester Bird officiating. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Gardens at Victor.

Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387 Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 23 to July 25, 2019