JOANN PACK, 62, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away July 10, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. July 13 at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory, Owensboro. Additional visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m. July 16 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Chapmanville, W.Va., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Donations: Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 13 to July 15, 2019
