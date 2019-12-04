|
JOANN ROSS, age 80 years, a resident of Coalton, passed away early Monday, December 2, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Buckhannon.
She was born June 2, 1939, at Coalton, a daughter of the late Carl Keller and the late Virginia Kittle Keller Wood. On June 20, 1957, at Coalton, she was married to Mike Ross who survives at Coalton. Also surviving are her children, Steve Ross and Jackie, Louisville, Ky., Frances Overholtz and Ron, Buckhannon, Mike Ross and Janetta, Ripley, Bill Ross and Kim, Jimtown, Jim "Tug" Ross and Peggy of Coalton; two half-brothers, John Wood and Linda, Coalton, and Paul Wood and Hazel of Elkins; several grandchildren; great - grandchildren; nieces and nephews also survive.
Joann was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church at Coalton and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary of Roaring Creek Post 5583. She was an avid West Virginia University Mountaineer Fan and also enjoyed being the "taxi driver" for all her children's sporting events.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at the Tomblyn Funeral Home in Elkins. A Vigil Service will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home chapel.
A Funeral Liturgy will be recited at 10 a.m. Friday, December 6, from the funeral home chapel, with Father James E. O'Connor as the Presider. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery, near Kingsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Parish Hall Building Project, c/o Raymond Godwin, P.O. Box 99, Coalton, WV 26257 or to a in memory of Mrs. Ross.
The Tomblyn Funeral Home of Elkins, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements for Joann Ross.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tomblynfuneralhome .com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 4, 2019