JOANNE LOVEALL BASHAM, loving mother of two, passed away peacefully, in the company of family, after a long illness.
Joanne was born in Morgantown, West Virginia, to Okey and Lila (Montgomery) Loveall. She grew up in Charleston, West Virginia, and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. Joanne attended Sullins College, West Virginia University, and graduated from Morris Harvey College. She married Bill Basham, and they raised two sons, Michael and Tony.
She had many interests and talents. Joanne taught school, operated a children's clothing store (The Jim and Judy Shop), worked at Flight Training (at Yeager Airport), and studied nursing. She was an owner of Industrial Rubber Products Company, and its subsidiary, Irpco Inc., located in Charleston, West Virginia. She had a very keen business sense and a focused determination to attack and resolve problems.
"Johnnie," as friends called her, had a passion for music, and was an accomplished piano player in the classical and jazz genres. She played with great feeling, touch, and virtuosity. She could play with soul. Joanne was an outgoing and intelligent person who loved and supported music and the arts, and attended live music events whenever possible.
She also loved traveling. Whether with her family or friends, Joanne loved to go. Visits to South Carolina, Canada, France, Italy, Iran, and Spain were some of her favorite trips, often fondly recalled. Of course, New York City was a preferred destination, as it was the home of her Uncle Sam, and the jazz capital of the world.
Joanne was very kind, generous, and nurturing. She was very smart and also very empathetic. She loved kids and animals. Joanne mentored at-risk youth through Kanawha County's Keep-A-Child-In-School Program. She brought home stray kittens and puppies that became beloved lifelong family pets. She was a supportive, motivating, and wise mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Lila White. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Gina) of California and Tony (Sheila) of West Virginia, and nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom she loved.
A special note of gratitude is offered for the excellent care provided by Heather, Bonnie, and in particular, Lynn, whose experience, wisdom, and wit guided us, and who lately shouldered most of the burden. All three deserve high praise for their compassion and dedication.
Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Reception on Friday, October 11, at 2 p.m., in the Hawks Nest Room at the Charleston Marriott in downtown Charleston, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you please consider a donation to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston WV 25311. And one final request from Johnnie: Go hear some live music!
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is serving the Basham Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019