|
|
JOANNE WOODY COULTHARD, 56, of Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston.
Joanne was a graduate of Concord College. She worked for the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services. She also worked as a medical transcriptionist for CAMC Hospital. She was a 40-year resident of Charleston.
She loved making greeting cards, playing the piano and the clarinet. She was of Baptist faith and enjoyed both writing and reading daily devotions on Facebook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Hattie Woody; and sisters, Theresa and Linda Woody.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Coulthard (who she affectionately referred to as "The Britt"); sisters, Peggy Sims of Shalimar, Fla., and Frances Bush of Ft. Washington, Md.; brother, Clarence Woody Jr. (Ruth) of Charleston; with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at The Father's House Missionary Baptist Church, 500 29th Street, Charleston, with Rev. Lloyd Hill officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations may be made in memory of Joanne, who was an avid dog lover to the Charleston Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 20, 2020