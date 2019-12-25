Home

Affordable Cremations Of West Virginia
413 D St
South Charleston, WV 25303
(681) 265-2316
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
1414 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV
View Map
Joe Eddie Abshire Obituary
JOE EDDIE ABSHIRE passed away at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, December 21, 2019, at the age of 82. A memorial service, with a reception following, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at First Presbyterian Church, 1414 Myers Avenue, Dunbar. Complete obituary will be published in Thursday's newspaper. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, W.Va. AffordableCremationsofWV.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 25, 2019
