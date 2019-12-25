|
JOE EDDIE ABSHIRE passed away at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, December 21, 2019, at the age of 82. A memorial service, with a reception following, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at First Presbyterian Church, 1414 Myers Avenue, Dunbar. Complete obituary will be published in Thursday's newspaper. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, W.Va. AffordableCremationsofWV.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 25, 2019