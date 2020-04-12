|
|
JOE F. SPANGLER SR., 74, of Kenton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
He was born on May 28, 1945, in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Joe and Martha (Wheeler) Spangler.
Joe married Betty Strickland on October 4, 1964, and she survives in Kenton. He is also survived by two sons, Joe (Lisa) Spangler Jr. of Lebanon, Ohio, and Michael (Sandra) Spangler of Front Royal, Va.; sisters, Linda (Alvin) Burns, Rosetta (Roger) Mann, Carolyn (Bernie) Armacost, Dinah (Joe) Dixon; and six grandchildren, Austin, Brittany, Spencer, Brittany, Gage and Jasper.
Joe retired from International Paper in Kenton. He enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his family.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020