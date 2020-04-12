Home

Schindewolf-Stevens-Stout Funeral Home Inc
Joe F. Spangler Sr.


1945 - 2020
Joe F. Spangler Sr. Obituary

JOE F. SPANGLER SR., 74, of Kenton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
He was born on May 28, 1945, in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Joe and Martha (Wheeler) Spangler.
Joe married Betty Strickland on October 4, 1964, and she survives in Kenton. He is also survived by two sons, Joe (Lisa) Spangler Jr. of Lebanon, Ohio, and Michael (Sandra) Spangler of Front Royal, Va.; sisters, Linda (Alvin) Burns, Rosetta (Roger) Mann, Carolyn (Bernie) Armacost, Dinah (Joe) Dixon; and six grandchildren, Austin, Brittany, Spencer, Brittany, Gage and Jasper.
Joe retired from International Paper in Kenton. He enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his family.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020
