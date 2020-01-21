|
JOE ELSWORTH FRAME, 94, of Clendenin, formerly of Elkview, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Glasgow Health and Rehab Center.
He is preceded in death by parents, James and Rachel Frame; first wife, Thelma; second wife, Orva; sister, Virginia; brothers, Jay, Bill, Earl, and Mac, grandson-in-law, John W. Dolin.
Joe was educated in Kanawha County, WV. He proudly entered the Army of the United States on November 13, 1943. He served with the 303rd infantry during World War II. He bravely served 15 months in Europe and Japan, earning a purple heart among many other medals and distinguishments.
Joe was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who dearly loved his family. He will be greatly missed. Hardworking, dedicated, and passionate, Joe served the oil and gas industry since his Army departure with the same enthusiasm as he served his country. He shared his love of gardening, humming birds, and being in the oil and gas field with his family.
He is survived by his brother, George D. (Nancy) Frame of Las Vegas, NV; son, Tom Frame of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Terry (Randy) Keeling of Pinch; daughter, Lisa Frame of Elkview; step-daughter, Lee Robinson; grandchildren, Justa Dolin, Rachel (Brian) Jarvis, Erin (Jimmy) Gaspard, and Joey Frame; great-grandchildren, Jillian, Evelynn, Jocelyn, Eleanor, Abagail, and Zach; and his beloved dog, Sadie.
The family would like to thank the staff of Glasgow Health and Rehab, and Kanawha Hospice Care for their kindness and assistance.
A graveside service will begin 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Elk Hills Memorial Park, with Pastor Leslie Gallian officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:30 til 2 p.m. at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020