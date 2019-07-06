

JOE IDDINGS, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Oak Hill, passed away June 30, 2019, from natural causes.

Joe was a 1974 graduate of Collins High School in Oak Hill. He then went on to earn his bachelor's degree in psychology at Marshall University, Huntington, and his master's degree at WV State.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Galena Iddings of Oak Hill.

Surviving him is his brother, Jim Iddings of Las Vegas, Nev.; brother, Bob Iddings and wife Mona of St. Albans; niece, Amanda Iddings; nephews, Adam and Daniel Iddings; nephew, Bobby Iddings and wife Emma (and grandniece, Molly).

Joe loved teaching psychology. He was employed by the Bradford School, Columbus, Ohio. He was well respected by his fellow faculty members and his students, who describe his teaching techniques as engaging and inspiring.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 8, at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. A service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at High Lawn Memorial Park, in Oak Hill, immediately following the service.

Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneral home.com.

Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 6 to July 8, 2019