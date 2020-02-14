Home

Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:30 PM
Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
South Charleston, WV
View Map
Joe Jobe Obituary

JOE JOBE, 61, of Dunbar, passed away on February 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was an avid golfer and a lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan. Joe loved his family, especially his momma.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.C. Jobe; brother, Jim; and his step-daughter, Jodie Moore.
Joe is survived by his mother, Fern Jobe Jaynes; step-father, Raymond Jaynes; sister, Kim Jobe; his extended family, which includes his lifelong partner, Karen Moore, and her children, Annie Adams and Ashley Moore.
The family would like to thanks Joe's caregiver, Janna Wright, she was truly a Godsend. We would like to also thank Ashley Moore for his help during this trying time.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, in Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, South Charleston.
Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 14, 2020
