JOE JOBE, 61, of Dunbar, passed away on February 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was an avid golfer and a lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan. Joe loved his family, especially his momma.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.C. Jobe; brother, Jim; and his step-daughter, Jodie Moore.
Joe is survived by his mother, Fern Jobe Jaynes; step-father, Raymond Jaynes; sister, Kim Jobe; his extended family, which includes his lifelong partner, Karen Moore, and her children, Annie Adams and Ashley Moore.
The family would like to thanks Joe's caregiver, Janna Wright, she was truly a Godsend. We would like to also thank Ashley Moore for his help during this trying time.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, in Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, South Charleston.
Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 14, 2020