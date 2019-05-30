

JOE "CARLOS" SMITH, 84, of Charleston, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.

Carlos was a construction worker all of his life and retired from Bilco Construction Company. He was a generous, kind, but tough man who loved his family.

Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Belva Smith; brothers Arnold, Jimmy and Zack; sisters Shirley Rader and Doris Saunders.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, "Dovie," of over 64 years; sons, Mike (Susan) Smith, Jeff (Donna) Smith and Kevin Smith (Betsy); his grandchildren, Samantha (Joey) Carney, Shannon Clark (Jody), Crystal and Drake; great - grandchildren Derek, Kaylee, Landon, Ella, Bryson, Ashlee and Tara; sisters, Arbutus Parsons, June (Joe) Funderburk, Judy (William) Kent, Brenda (Gary) George, and brother, Gregory Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

A private burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco.

The family wants to thank the Hubbard Hospice House staff for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019