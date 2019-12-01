Home

Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
1946 - 2019
Joe VanBibber Obituary

JOE VanBIBBER, 72, of Hurricane, passed away on November 27, 2019.
He was born on December 16, 1946, to the late Harold and Violet VanBibber.
Joe graduated from Sissonville High School and then went on to West Virginia State College where he received his Business Management Degree. He worked for Bayer Crop Science Institute and retired after 34 years of service. In 1970, he was drafted into the armed forces where he served for two years and was honorably discharged. Joe then used his GI Bill and earned his Master's Degree at Morris Harvey College in 1979.
He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Joe loved to deer hunt, go fishing, camping, and he loved to play golf. A beloved husband, father and grandfather he will be missed greatly.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Alfred VanBibber; and brother-in-law, Emmett Cunningham.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Elizabeth Jane VanBibber; siblings, Joann Cunningham, Barbara Hersman (Walter), Wanda Deel (Carless), and Glen VanBibber (Brenda); sons, Randy VanBibber (Shauna) and Tommy VanBibber (Dawn); and grandchildren, Collen, Cayden, Josh, Zach, and Kimberly.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Minister Doug Minton officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park.
The viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019
