

JOE WHITE SR., 88, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Eastbrook Center, Charleston.

He was born in Pine Knot, Kentucky, to the late Corbett K. and Ettith Harriet Huffman White. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Freeda Florence Drennen White; sister, Mary White; brothers, Richard and Darrel White.

Joe was a self-employed floor covering specialist and an avid outdoorsman. He served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge # 58 A.F. & A.M., St. Albans.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Joe J. and Deborah White of Charleston; grandchildren, Seth N. White (Shannon) and Beki Melbourne (Jay); great-grandchildren, Mac Jackson White and Oakley Hendrix Melbourne; brother, Opie O. White of Cleveland, Ohio. Also several nieces, nephews and a hosts of close friends.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Dan Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with Military Honors.

Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful care givers at Eastbrook Center, who so greatly enriched his life.

You may visit Joe's Tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 27 to June 29, 2019