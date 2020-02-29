|
JOEL HARPER "JOE BOB" GARRETT, 60, of Spencer, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at CAMC's General Division, Charleston. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Boggs Fork Community Church, near Spencer. Family and friends will gather from noon until time of the service. After the service, a time of fellowship will be held at the church with refreshments. Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 29, 2020