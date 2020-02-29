Home

Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home Inc
206 Beauty St
Spencer, WV 25276
(304) 927-2590
Joel Harper "Joe Bob" Garrett

Joel Harper "Joe Bob" Garrett Obituary
JOEL HARPER "JOE BOB" GARRETT, 60, of Spencer, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at CAMC's General Division, Charleston. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Boggs Fork Community Church, near Spencer. Family and friends will gather from noon until time of the service. After the service, a time of fellowship will be held at the church with refreshments. Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 29, 2020
