JOESLYN G. "JOSIE" ROWH, 80 of Cross Lanes went home to be with the Lord on February 29, 2020 after complications from Alzheimer's. Josie was a charter member of Rock Branch Independent Church where she served 25 years as a Sunday School Teacher and 20 years as President of the Ladies Aide.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Julie Lawhorn; grandson Joshua B. Rowh; parents Sanford and Irene Bailey and brother Bobby Bailey.
Josie is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Mr. Max Rowh; son Jeff and his wife Janet Rowh of Liberty; sisters Linda Clark of Red House and Suzette Joyce and her husband Don of Summerville, SC; sisters-in-law Margie and her husband Steve King of IN, June Yates of Ripley and Frankie Bailey of Lexington, KY; brother-in-law George Jividen of Winfield; two granddaughters Kristen and her husband Jon Lindsey and Jessica and her husband Zack Stoner and two great granddaughters Olivia and Freyalise.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Hospice, Joyce Brewer, Ann Riffie ,, Evon Miller, Jeanetta McCoy, Tressie Wagner and Brenda Fisher for the wonderful care given to Josie.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Joeslyn Rowh will be 7 p.m. Tuesday March 3 at Rock Branch Independent Church with Pastors Delbert Hawley and Brad Joseph officiating. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday March 4 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Rowh family.
