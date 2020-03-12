|
JOETTA MARIE
BOWMAN, 45, of Lincolnton, N.C., went home to be with the Lord, Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Angela Fizer; step-father, George Kissee; and birth father, Etsel Lynch.
Joetta was a loving mother to her sons, Billy Jenkins and Travis Bowman of Lincolnton, N.C. She was the "Sunshine" to her sister, "Lei Lei" Leigh Stines (Larry Luke) of Morganton, N.C. She is also survived by her adopted father, Jeff Bowman and many family and friends.
A graveside service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Rock Cemetery, Elkview.
Family will welcome visitors beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020