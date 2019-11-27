|
|
|
On November 20, 2019, clouds covering the blue sky and mountain tops parted way as JOHN A. DAVIS, 92, was welcomed into the arms of his Heavenly father. Service will be 1 p.m. November 29 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va. Friends may call Friday from 11:30 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace in Him, Women's Ministries, P.O. Box 73, Epworth, GA 30541; Daughter of the King of Ministries, 93 Sheridan Lane Morgantown, WV 26508.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 27, 2019