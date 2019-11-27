Home

Tyree Funeral Home Inc
999 Jones Ave
Oak Hill, WV 25901
(304) 469-3351
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
John A. Davis Obituary
On November 20, 2019, clouds covering the blue sky and mountain tops parted way as JOHN A. DAVIS, 92, was welcomed into the arms of his Heavenly father. Service will be 1 p.m. November 29 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va. Friends may call Friday from 11:30 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace in Him, Women's Ministries, P.O. Box 73, Epworth, GA 30541; Daughter of the King of Ministries, 93 Sheridan Lane Morgantown, WV 26508.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 27, 2019
