Home

POWERED BY

John Allen Cobb

Send Flowers
John Allen Cobb Obituary
JOHN ALLEN COBB, aka Pop Pop, Pop Star, Champagne King of Winston-Salem, 75, of Winston-Salem, N.C., died peacefully and surrounded by love and family on January 22, 2020. Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Christopher Episcopal Church, Edgewood Dr., Charleston, W.Va., with a reception following at Coco's, 233 Hale St., Charleston, W.Va. Donations can be made to , support.woundedwarriorproject.org; Northstar LGBTQ Community Center, northstarlgbtcc.com; and Sawtooth.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -