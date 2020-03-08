|
JOHN ALLEN COBB, aka Pop Pop, Pop Star, Champagne King of Winston-Salem, 75, of Winston-Salem, N.C., died peacefully and surrounded by love and family on January 22, 2020. Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Christopher Episcopal Church, Edgewood Dr., Charleston, W.Va., with a reception following at Coco's, 233 Hale St., Charleston, W.Va. Donations can be made to , support.woundedwarriorproject.org; Northstar LGBTQ Community Center, northstarlgbtcc.com; and Sawtooth.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020