JOHN ANDREW McDONOUGH, 50, of Hurricane, went to be with the Lord March 12, 2020, in Hubbard after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
John was born July 22, 1969, to Frank E. McDonough Jr. and the late Vicky G. Basford. He was a 1987 Graduate of George Washington High School. John attended Teays Valley Baptist Church, and was a Truck Driver for American Tire Distributors.
Left to cherish his memory are loving father, Frank E. McDonough (loving step-mother, Sally) of Hurricane; brothers, Frank E. McDonough III (Katie) of Lovittsville, Virginia, and Stephen McDonough (Teresa) of Charleston; sister, Julie Wright of Nitro; five nephews and one great niece; and very special friends, Jonathan, Delbert, and Tommy; and his furbabies.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, with Pastor John Smith, Jared Green, and Chad Estep officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank HospiceCare for their wonderful care of John during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020