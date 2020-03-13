|
|
Mr. JOHN B. MELTON, 83, of Poca, went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by his nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Sis" Melton; son, Jeffrey; and sisters, Francis and Naoma.
He was a member and attended Lett Creek Community Church and retired from WV Steel.
He is survived by his son, John T. "Timmy" Melton of Poca; adopted son, Matthew (Tina) Allen of Poca; grandson, Jonathan Allen of Poca; and several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to A.T. Meadows, Gorden Rhodes and Mike Helmick for taking John to his doctor appointments and all the friends that brought food to the family.
A tribute to the life of Mr. John Melton will be Noon Saturday, March 14, at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Chapel, with Willard Beller and Randy Searls officiating. Burial will follow in Ortin Heights Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, W.Va., is serving the Melton family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 13, 2020