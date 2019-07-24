JOHN KAY BAKER, 43, of Poca, passed away July 19, 2019.

John was born January 12, 1976 in South Charleston, WV. John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He especially loved his family above all.

Preceded in death by his parents, James Leonard Baker and Patricia Kay Baker; paternal grandparents, Frederick Gideon Baker and Ruth Leona Baker; maternal grandparents, Dallas Eugene Smith and Alice Marie Smith; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 24 years, Teresa Kirkhart Baker of Poca; daughters, Alexis Kay Baker (Michael Mallard-Jones) of Scott Depot, and Emily Brooke Baker of Poca; grandson, Michael Mallard III of Scott Depot; sister, Jaime Lynn Bandy (John) of St. Albans; sister-in-law, Stacy Ann Parsons of Kenna; Mother and Father-in-law, Larry and Carolyn Kirkhart of Teays Valley; four nieces, and two nephews; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Service will be 3 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Robert Ted Morris officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

It was John's wish to be cremated. His ashes will be buried at a later date in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 24 to July 26, 2019