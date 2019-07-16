

JOHN C. THOMAS, 83, of Charleston, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Eastbrook Nursing Center, Charleston.

John was born in Charleston on September 13, 1935, to the late Wilbur and Katherine Thomas.

He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 45 years.

John was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was stationed in England for most of his service.

He was a member of Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston, was a life member of the Charleston Elks Club and was an avid fan of WVU sports.

John loved vacationing and spending time with family and friends over meals in restaurants.

He was a 1953 graduate of Charleston High School, attended West Virginia State and Marshall College.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Ann Swint and Martha Jane Ruffner.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Thomas; daughter, Jennifer (Jon) Thomas-Shaffer of Pittsburgh, PA.; and grandchildren, Donovan, Tula and Tannes Shaffer.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in memory of John to Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, 108 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 16 to July 18, 2019