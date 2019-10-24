Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Charles Taylor


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Charles Taylor Obituary

JOHN CHARLES TAYLOR, 59, of Tornado, WV, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 21st, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
John was born in Charleston, WV, on October 1st, 1960, to the late Charles and Mary Taylor. He grew up in the Kanawha Valley and was a 1978 graduate of St. Albans High school where he met the love of his life, Deborah Thompson Taylor; to whom he was married for 40 years. John worked in broadcast / multimedia production for 30 years; a career he found to be very rewarding. Some of his true joys in life included hanging out of helicopters, building NASCAR models and most of all spending time with his two grandsons. John is a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Hurricane, WV.
John is survived by his loving wife, Deborah S. Taylor; daughter, Leigh Cavender (husband Nathan); two grandchildren, Phoenix and Gryffin; brother, Kevin P. Taylor; and his fur baby, Gracie Lou.
John's memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26th, with Pastor Aaron Karr officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. before the service at Calvary Baptist Church. A dinner will follow to celebrate the life of John Taylor.
John will be laid to rest in an intimate family service at a later date.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, are encouraged to Calvary Baptist Academy or Calvary Baptist Church.
You may share memories of John by visiting his tribute page at https://www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com/ .
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Taylor Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now