JOHN CHARLES TAYLOR, 59, of Tornado, WV, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 21st, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
John was born in Charleston, WV, on October 1st, 1960, to the late Charles and Mary Taylor. He grew up in the Kanawha Valley and was a 1978 graduate of St. Albans High school where he met the love of his life, Deborah Thompson Taylor; to whom he was married for 40 years. John worked in broadcast / multimedia production for 30 years; a career he found to be very rewarding. Some of his true joys in life included hanging out of helicopters, building NASCAR models and most of all spending time with his two grandsons. John is a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Hurricane, WV.
John is survived by his loving wife, Deborah S. Taylor; daughter, Leigh Cavender (husband Nathan); two grandchildren, Phoenix and Gryffin; brother, Kevin P. Taylor; and his fur baby, Gracie Lou.
John's memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26th, with Pastor Aaron Karr officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. before the service at Calvary Baptist Church. A dinner will follow to celebrate the life of John Taylor.
John will be laid to rest in an intimate family service at a later date.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, are encouraged to Calvary Baptist Academy or Calvary Baptist Church.
You may share memories of John by visiting his tribute page at https://www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com/ .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019