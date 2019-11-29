Home

Levi First Missionary Baptist
5125 Church Dr
Charleston, WV 25306
John "Snookie" Courts Jr.

John "Snookie" Courts Jr. Obituary

JOHN A. "SNOOKIE" COURTS JR. was born June 5, 1955, and entered into eternal rest on November 21, 2019, after a long illness.
DPHS class of 1974 graduate. He is survived by wife Catherine Courts, mother Naomi Courts, son Timothy (Michele) Courts, daughter Dawnetta Courts, (4) grandchildren, and siblings James (Ethel), Janet Courts, and a host of family and friends.
Service will be at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, November 30. Viewing starts at 12 p.m. and services began at 1 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 29, 2019
